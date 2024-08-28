AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Trading Down 0.7 %

AMMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

