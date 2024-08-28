AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Trading Down 0.7 %
AMMO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.
