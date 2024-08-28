Analysts Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:KGEI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kolibri Global Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

