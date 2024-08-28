Analysts Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
Recommended Stories
