Analysts Set Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CTRI stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

