Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN):

8/27/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 940,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 94.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

