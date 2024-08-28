Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN):
- 8/27/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.
- 7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cedar Fair Price Performance
Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 940,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70.
Cedar Fair Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
