Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunocore (IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/28/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Immunocore Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IMCR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 44,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
