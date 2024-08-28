Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunocore (IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immunocore Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMCR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 44,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Immunocore Holdings plc alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.