Ankr 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.30 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $250.58 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02461603 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $17,910,624.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

