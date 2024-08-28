Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,142. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

