Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.