Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $212,000. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 15,177,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

