Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Arch Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $22.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.