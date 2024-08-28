Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 209,972 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.75.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

