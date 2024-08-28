Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.