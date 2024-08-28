Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,890 shares of company stock valued at $170,604,385. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.78. 9,050,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,078,506. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $544.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $492.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

