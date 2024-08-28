Argus Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to “Strong-Buy”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

