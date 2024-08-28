Aries Wealth Management Acquires 312 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

