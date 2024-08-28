Aries Wealth Management Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 589,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 226,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

