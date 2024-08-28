ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 408,492 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

