ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.86 and last traded at $128.28. 2,107,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,438,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion and a PE ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $150,437,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

