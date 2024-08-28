Artis REIT (AX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.
About Artis REIT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artis REIT
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.