Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ashland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 201,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.