ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,764. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

