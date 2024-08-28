Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $26.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 40,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $802,726.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,445,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,221,155.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

