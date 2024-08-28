Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,704 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.21. 795,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,597. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.67 and a 1 year high of $279.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.