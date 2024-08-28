Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 202,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,754. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

