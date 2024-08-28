Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,878 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

