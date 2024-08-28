Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.01. 5,529,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,378. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.08.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.