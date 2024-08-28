Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,971 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 109.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.