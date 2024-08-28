Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,302 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 10,907,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,100,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

