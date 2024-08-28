Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 858 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 309,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,501. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

