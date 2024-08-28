Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

