Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of IBIT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,010,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

