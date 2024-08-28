Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.35. 939,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,078. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.03. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,364 shares of company stock worth $26,191,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

