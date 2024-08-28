Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,151. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

