Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $351.92. The stock had a trading volume of 184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.80 and a 200 day moving average of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

