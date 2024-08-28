Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 2,295,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,892. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.