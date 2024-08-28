Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 1,782,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

