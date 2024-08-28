Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after buying an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 554,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

