Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $506,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.