Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,726. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

