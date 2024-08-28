Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Schlumberger by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 3,027,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

