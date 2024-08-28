Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $497,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $350.19. 1,734,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.77.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

