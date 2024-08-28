Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,580 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

