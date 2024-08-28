Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $1,201.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,091.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,006.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

