Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 157.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.00. 282,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $211.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

