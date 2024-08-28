Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $164,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 1,019,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,601. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,635 shares of company stock worth $6,878,813. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

