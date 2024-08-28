Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $83,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock worth $244,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 134,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,129. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.