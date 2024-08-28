Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,408 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 157,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

BTI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 3,124,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.