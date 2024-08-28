Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.