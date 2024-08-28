Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.64. 2,896,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

