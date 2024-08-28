Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 403 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,270,000.

AIRR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 27,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,091. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

